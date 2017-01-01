Available Now!

On July 4th, 1845, Henry David Thoreau went down to the woods of Walden Pond to begin his experiment in living life simply in nature. This July 4th, we can all live Thoreau's experiment virtually in Walden, a game. After a decade of love poured into this epic project, the Game Innovation Lab is proud to announce the release of this much anticipated experiment in life, philosophy and play.



Walden, a game is now available for Macintosh and Windows PC's here, from the Game Innovation Lab page on Itch.io. Please note that the game is not available for mobile phones or tablets.

















Before you purchase, be sure your computer meets the recommended system requirements:



Windows PC:

Windows 7 / 8 / 10

Processor: 2.4 GHz Dual Core or Equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 1024 MB NVidia or ATI graphics card

Storage: 2 GB available space



Macintosh:

OS X 10.9+

Storage: 2 GB available space



If you have questions about these requirements or need technical support, you can contact us here: Walden support. Also, if you are new to indie or first-person games, you can find more information on how to purchase and play here. If you are an educator interested in using Walden, a game in your classroom, click here for info.